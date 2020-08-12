Tuan Sing to sell Robinson Point for $500m

Property developer Tuan Sing Holdings is proposing to divest Robinson Point for $500 million.

The mainboard-listed firm expects to realise a gain of about $128.3 million on the sale.

The proceeds may go towards committed investments, retiring existing debts and funding general corporate and working capital needs.

The firm did not disclose the buyer's identity in the bourse filing last Friday, but said it is a British Virgin Islands-incorporated entity that is not related to Tuan Sing, its directors or controlling shareholders.

Robinson Point has been held by Tuan Sing since the firm acquired it in October 2013 for $348.9 million, according to past media reports. The 21-storey freehold office building is located at 39 Robinson Road. As of the end of last year, it was valued at $374.4 million by Colliers International, Tuan Sing said.

The property has a gross floor area of approximately 15,700 sq m, with retail units on the ground floor, carpark bays on levels three to five, and office units on the remaining floors. Asset enhancement works to the main lobby, carpark lobby and loading bay were completed in 2015.

Tuan Sing chief executive William Liem said the divestment is in line with the company's capital recycling strategy to optimise shareholder returns, and highlights strong demand for commercial spaces.

Shares of Tuan Sing last traded at 27.5 cents before a trading halt was called last Thursday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES