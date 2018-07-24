Tan Kok Quan's Marina Chin joins SLA board

Mr Lim Sim Seng
Mr Tan Boon Khai
Mr Ho Chee Pong
Ms Lock Yin Mei
Ms Marina Chin, a joint managing partner at Tan Kok Quan Partnership, has been appointed a board member by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) for a two-year term starting next month.

She is the co-head of the Singapore-based law firm's disputes practice.

Ms Chin has been an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court since 1990. She brings with her more than 28 years of experience handling litigation and arbitration, having acted for and advised market participants on disputes and general business matters across a broad spectrum of industry sectors in Asia.

The SLA also reappointed as board chairman Mr Lim Sim Seng, group executive and Singapore country head of DBS Bank, also for two years commencing next month.

Two other members were reappointed for a two-year term starting Aug 1: Mr Ho Chee Pong, director-general of Singapore Customs; and Ms Lock Yin Mei, a partner at Allen & Overy LLP.

Mr Tan Boon Khai, chief executive of SLA, was earlier reappointed for a term of three years commencing on May 1.

Senior Counsel Ang Cheng Hock stepped down on April 30 due to his appointment as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court. That was prior to the completion of his two-year term on July 31.

