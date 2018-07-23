Sutton Place off Farrer Road up for collective sale with $268m reserve price

The five-storey Sutton Place comprises 44 apartments on land measuring about 93,185 square feet.
The five-storey Sutton Place comprises 44 apartments on land measuring about 93,185 square feet.PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK PTE LTD
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The owners of Sutton Place, a freehold development off Farrer Road, have put the property up for collective sale by tender, with a reserve price of $268.0 million.

At that price, the land rate for the site works out to $1,917 per square foot per plot ratio, after factoring a development charge of about $17.88 million, which is subject to confirmation from the relevant authorities, said Knight Frank Singapore, its sole marketing agent.

Located 500 metres from Farrer Road MRT station, the five-storey development comprises 44 apartments on land measuring about 93,185 square feet. It is well-connected to other parts of Singapore via Farrer Road, the Ayer Rajah Expressway and the Pan-Island Expressway, said Knight Frank.

The site is zoned "residential" with an allowable plot ratio of 1.6, and will not require a pre-application feasibility study. Subject to approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, it can be redeveloped into a condominium with 198 apartment units averaging 753 square feet, said Knight Frank.

The tender for Sutton Place will close on Sept 6 at 3pm.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!