A Brazilian plastic surgeon has sued bankrupt businessman Sukamto Sia and Singapore lawyer Laurence Wee in the High Court to recover his alleged share of profits from the sale of property at Hub Synergy Point in Anson Road.

Mr Wee, son of the late former chief justice Wee Chong Jin, is a director of law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer and has over 31 years of experience in conveyancing, banking and corporate finance.