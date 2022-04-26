Strength in unity is the key to success for this home-grown real estate agency

For instance, Mr Lester Tan added another feather in his cap by taking on a new role as business technology consultant to work on new digital products for OTT. Marrying his tech expertise from his previous decade-long career as a software engineer with his current experience, Mr Tan created AAG InstantPro, which is now widely used by agents for their marketing needs.

Mr Chipson Ma, an OTT master trainer, also helped develop a new sales-focused app called OrangeTee Analyser, which helps agents better advise their clients on a property’s prospects.

He explains: “Most property financial calculators can’t be adapted to different transaction scenarios. The OrangeTee Analyser app can be customised, and processes complicated data so that our clients can have a better idea of the value and profitability of their property prices based on different outlooks – from optimistic to neutral to pessimistic.”

Besides the latest proptech software, OTT is also providing agents with the hardware they need to succeed. For instance, with the current trend of live streaming and catchy marketing videos, OTT has invested close to $300,000 in auditoriums, media studios and equipment, available for use by its agents at no cost.

For those who have yet to pick up the skills needed in today’s social media age, the agency also provides training in producing content across different mediums.

New exciting developments aside, Mr Tan is a firm believer in the fact that human connection is what sets the agency apart from the competition. OTT prides itself on ensuring that its agents connect and engage with clients in a professional, caring and empathetic manner.

This attitude is embodied in OTT agent Joyce Lau, 43, who goes all out for her clients and has their best interest at heart.

Ms Lau once had a client who had mobility issues and needed help in decluttering her home as it was infested with termites. She offered her help without any hesitation, and even went to buy food and necessities to ensure that the client is well taken care of. Today, many of Joyce’s clients are her friends.

Overcoming mid-term challenges in the sector

Mr Tan notes that online competition on multiple digital platforms is fierce, and “the digital landscape is always changing”.

“Facebook and Instagram may be effective today, but users may switch to other platforms in future, so agents need to remain resilient and highly agile, and spread their marketing efforts across multiple channels relevant to their users.”

Apart from new skills, agents must brace themselves for macroeconomic uncertainty that will affect the sector, such as “geopolitical insecurity, stagflation and higher interest rates”, he says.

To grow its talent pipeline, OTT invested S$500,000 in a new 12-month programme to train and develop new recruits. The OTT Real Estate Salesperson (RES) Internship Programme was launched in March, taking in 200 interns who have been selected from over 280 applicants.

Mr Tan is excited about the potential of the interns, adding that the programme has attracted “a wide range of people with different profiles, from the young to the middle-aged, with some professionals making a career switch”.

He is hopeful that the newcomers will come to appreciate OTT’s values, especially the emphasis on service – as evidenced by OTT’s total average rating of 4.89/5.00, based on more than 1,200 customer reviews, on its customer review platform Property Agents Review.

“The market perception of OrangeTee in the last 22 years has always been about good service, and I’ve always been proud of that,” says Mr Tan.

“Our people are a key part of our new growth strategy - and by people we do not just mean our agents, but our clients as well. We move with our agents and clients as one, to succeed together. When combined with our focused plan to drive digital transformation through new technologies and apps, I believe OrangeTee is poised for a bright future.”