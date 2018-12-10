Stanley Street shophouse up for sale

A freehold shophouse at 28 Stanley Street has been put up for sale in an expression of interest exercise. The four-storey conservation shophouse features a roof terrace balcony and occupies a land area of 1,729 sq ft with a gross floor area of about 6,485 sq ft, said real estate agency Auctionjia. The agency said it is looking to at least match the record price of $4,259 per sq ft that was fetched for the nearby 21 Boon Tat Street shophouse, which was sold for $16.5 million in October on an estimated built-up area of 3,874 sq ft. Foreigners are eligible to purchase the Stanley Street property, which is zoned commercial, and no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty will be imposed. The shophouse is a stone's throw away from Telok Ayer MRT station. The expression of interest exercise closes at 2pm on Wednesday.