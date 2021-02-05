StanChart gives up space in HK buildings

HONG KONG • Standard Chartered is giving up several floors in its main offices in Hong Kong, as global banks accelerate efforts to cut costs and the coronavirus pandemic upends work styles.

The British lender is relinquishing the lease on eight floors it occupies in its Standard Chartered Bank Building in Central, and will rent out three levels in its Kwun Tong office that it owns, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg. The office space will become available between next month and April next year.

The Central building's landlord, Hang Lung Properties, is seeking about HK$6 million (S$1 million) a month in rent for the floors, which span approximately 60,000 sq ft, the materials show.

A StanChart spokesman declined to comment. Hang Lung did not respond to a request for comment. Hong Kong Economic Times had reported the lender's move earlier.

StanChart has said it is looking at office leases carefully in an environment where lenders face pressure to control expenses, even before the coronavirus hit. The London-based bank decided to offer flexible work options to more than 90 per cent of its 85,000 staff around the world late last year.

Meanwhile, other foreign companies in Hong Kong are also trimming their office space after work-from-home arrangements took hold during the pandemic. Multinational companies constituted 75 per cent of the total surrender of office stock in the last quarter in Hong Kong, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

BNP Paribas recently decided to hand back a floor at Two International Finance Centre. Last year, Nomura Holdings and Macquarie Group each gave up some office space in Central.

The vacancy rate for the Central district's grade A office market reached the highest since 2004 in December last year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

BLOOMBERG