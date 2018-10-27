SPH, Kajima unveil integrated project Woodleigh Residences

The Woodleigh Residences, a new integrated development in Bidadari estate, was unveiled yesterday, and its condominium units will be open to the public at a soft launch today.

Members of the public may view the showroom flats and express their intention to purchase at the soft launch.

The development at the junc-tion of Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Aljunied Road comprises 667 two-, three-and four-bedroom units. Prices will start at $1,873 per sq ft (psf), it was revealed yesterday.

The mixed-use commercial and residential development includes a private onsen, or Japanese-style hot spring, overlooking Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park.

The integrated property deve-lopment was jointly unveiled by Japanese property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Unit sizes for two-bedroom apartments range from 570 sq ft to 743 sq ft, with a starting price of $1.088 million.

Three-bedders are between 850 sq ft and 958 sq ft, with deluxe options spanning up to 1,119 sq ft. These units will be sold at a starting price of $1.664 million.

The four-bedroom apartments are between 1,270 sq ft and 1,475 sq ft, and are priced at $2.55 million onwards.

The premium project is Bida-dari's only integrated develop-ment. To be built above a shopping mall and the Woodleigh MRT station, it is slated for completion by Aug 31, 2022.

Earlier, an analysis by OrangeTee & Tie found that property buyers in Singapore are prepared to pay premiums of between 7 per cent and 19 per cent for homes that are part of a larger development where they can shop, run errands and seamlessly connect to the MRT.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH, said: "It is with great ex-citement that we launch The Woodleigh Residences, our sec-ond residential project after Sky@eleven in Thomson Lane."

"With its strategic location and proximity to both nature and ame-nities, I am confident that The Woodleigh Residences is well-poised to offer a quality and holistic living experience for discerning home owners," he added.

Units in the development have been designed with several hallmarks of Japanese craftsmanship, including clean-cut, space-maximising designs, and design elements that accommodate inter-generational living.

Among these features are non-load bearing walls that allow residents to redecorate and tailor-make units to their needs, as well as extra storage spaces under the oven and within walls to maximise space within the apartment.

Mr Shuichi Oishi, chief executive officer of Kajima Development, said: "This development presents a great opportunity... to leverage our strengths in design, development, technologies and proven experiences to bring Japanese craftsmanship to Singapore real estate."

Units in the project boast picturesque views of Bidadari Park, Alkaff Lake and the Bidadari Heritage Walk, a promenade of conserved rain trees converted into a community area accessible to the public.

The development is well-connected to the rest of the island, with direct access to Woodleigh MRT station and a linkway to Singapore's first air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

It is also within 1km of schools such as Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

The complex will also have 28,000 sq m of retail, dining and commercial space, including a supermarket, a neighbourhood police centre and a community club.

SPH and Kajima had won the site with a bid of $1,181 psf per plot ratio in June last year, the first government land sale site offered in the Bidadari estate.

Integrated developments have become popular over the last decade, and come at premium prices.

Last year, Park Place Residences in Paya Lebar by Lendlease sold for an average of $1,806 psf, 18 per cent higher than other developments in the area.

Experts believe that hot demand will support the pricing of integrated developments such as The Woodleigh Residences.

The development's sales gallery is beside Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central, and is open from 10am to 7pm daily.