South Korea unveils tougher housing rules to curb price surge

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea on Monday (Dec 16) unveiled a fresh set of property curbs, including lending restrictions, aimed at cooling red-hot home prices.

The proposed rules include banning mortgage lending on properties valued over 1.5 billion won (S$1.7 million), and lowering the maximum amount of mortgage lending on those valued at 900 million won or higher but less than 1.5 billion won, the government said in a statement.

The government may also take additional steps to curb housing prices in the first half of 2020, the statement added.