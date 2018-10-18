Single-storey detached house in Serangoon Gardens on sale for $11.5m

SINGAPORE - A single-storey detached house in Serangoon Gardens with the potential to develop into two homes has been launched for tender with a price of $11.5 million, or $1,085 per square foot on land.

Located at 18/20 Berwick Drive, the house spans two adjoining lots with a combined land area of about 10,602 sq ft. Subject to planning approval, the site could potentially accommodate either a pair of detached houses, two pairs of semi-detached houses or a combination of both housing types, said Savills Singapore in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 17). It also comes with a frontage of about 33 metres and a depth of 30 metres.

Suzie Mok, senior director of investment sales at Savills Singapore, said: "Supply of landed plots in well-established residential neighbourhoods is becoming increasingly rare. Coupled with limited supply of landed conventional housing in the pipeline, 18/20 Berwick Drive (held under single ownership), will appeal to developers who are acquiring sites for immediate redevelopment.

She also said: "The site may also be attractive to multi-generational families who favour this location for its quaint surroundings as well as the abundance of amenities."The tender for 18/20 Berwick Drive will close on at 3pm on Nov 15.