Sharp slowdown in growth of private home prices amid curbs, rate hikes

The red hot private residential market slowed to a crawl in the first quarter as December's cooling measures took effect amid rising interest rates and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Private home prices eked out a gain for the eighth straight quarter, rising 0.7 per cent, above the flash estimate of 0.4 per cent for the January to March quarter.

Yet this was the slowest increase since the second quarter of 2020 when prices grew 0.3 per cent, and a sharp slowdown compared with the 5 per cent jump in the fourth quarter of last year.

Overall, private home prices have surged 14.9 per cent since they hit bottom at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Demand will likely remain relatively subdued as buyers size up the latest cooling measures, but sales could rise substantially on new launches and if Singapore's reopening picks up.

Ms Catherine He, head of research for Colliers here, noted: "As this is the first data point post-cooling measures, and given that the first quarter is traditionally a slower quarter, this moderation in growth is to be expected."

But prices and sales may pick up in the second quarter with launches - such as those of the 407-unit Piccadilly Grand, 298-unit LIV@MB and 268-unit Sceneca Residence - and reopened borders, she said.

Sales of new private homes, excluding executive condominiums, dropped nearly 40 per cent in the first quarter to 1,825 units.

"Many investors are grappling with higher additional buyer's stamp duty rates for buyers holding multiple properties and rising interest rates that may erode their rental income," said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

Mr Ong Teck Hui, senior director of research and consultancy at JLL, noted the 47 per cent quarter-on-quarter plunge in sales to foreign buyers to 150 units.

"Purchases by foreign buyers accounted for 2.9 per cent of total private transactions in the first quarter, down from 3.6 per cent in the fourth quarter last year," he said.

Developers launched far fewer new homes for sale in the first quarter - 613 units excluding ECs, compared with 2,275 units in the previous quarter.

Landed home prices grew 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, up from 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, supported by limited stock and sustained activity in the good class bungalow market, said CBRE head of research for South-east Asia Tricia Song.

In contrast, the overall non-landed property market fell 0.3 per cent compared with a 5.3 per cent jump in the fourth quarter.

The drop was led by the city fringe, which fell 2.7 per cent, reversing a 6.7 per cent gain in the fourth quarter, likely due to a normalisation in prices following strong sales of Canninghill Piers late last year, Ms Song said. Prime district prices shed 0.1 per cent in the first quarter compared with a 2.7 per cent gain in the previous quarter, as the new curbs dampened foreign interest, she added.

Only the suburban mass market segment showed gains in the first quarter, as demand from Housing Board flat upgraders outpaced supply. But prices grew by just 2.2 per cent, compared with a 5.7 per cent increase in the fourth quarter.

Given sluggish sales in the primary market, resale transactions made up a bigger proportion of total sales at 63.2 per cent in the first quarter, up from 59.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Colliers' Ms He said this was significantly higher than the typical quarterly average of around 55 per cent, adding: "The resale market saw healthy interest amid construction delays and the widening price gap between new launches and resale properties."