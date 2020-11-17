New private homes

Sales take a tumble

New private home sales by developers fell 51.7 per cent in October from the previous month.
New private home sales by developers fell 51.7 per cent in October from the previous month.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    54 min ago

New private home sales by developers fell 51.7 per cent in October from the previous month, bringing to an end a five-month-long buying spree after new curbs were imposed on the reissue of options to purchase.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2020, with the headline 'Sales take a tumble'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 