Sale of new, resale private homes on the rise

The private home market resumed its upward march in November, with sales up nearly 19 per cent compared with the previous month following a surge in the number of new homes launched.

Last month's uptick in sales to 767 units from 645 in October came following a temporary pullback in October's sales after the Urban Redevelopment Authority clamped down on the re-issue of options to purchase. The market's resilience could well spill over into this month, analysts say.

The private resale market also continued to recover, with flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property showing that resale prices and transaction volumes increased last month.

The highest transacted price last month was for a resale luxury apartment at Nassim Jade, which sold for $11.7 million.