32nd work-related death this year

A tow truck driver died on Aug 3 after he was pinned between a bus and a pillar at a private transport interchange in Kranji. This takes the number of work-related deaths in Singapore this year to 32. The Ministry of Manpower said the man had been guiding the bus into position.

Meanwhile, a supervisor who allowed an untrained worker to operate a forklift, resulting in the death of another worker, had his jail sentence raised from seven months to 11 months yesterday, following an appeal by the prosecution.