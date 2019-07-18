Row of six Joo Chiat shophouses up for sale

A row of six conservation shophouses in Joo Chiat Road has been put up for sale via public tender.

The three-storey buildings, which will be sold as a bundle, are on a freehold site of about 7,400 sq ft, with an existing built-up area of around 13,000 sq ft.

The shophouses from 454 to 464 Joo Chiat Road are zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 3.0 and a maximum allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 22,200 sq ft.

Property firm CBRE said yesterday that the buyer could immediately receive stable rental income or fully maximise the allowable GFA by building a rear extension, subject to approval.

Ms Yap Hui Yee, CBRE's associate director of capital markets, said: "We expect robust interest... due to the rarity of a row of six freehold conservation shophouses with existing F&B (food and beverage) approvals in a strategic location being made available for sale."

RARE LOT We expect robust interest ... due to the rarity of a row of six freehold conservation shophouses with existing F&B (food and beverage) approvals in a strategic location being made available for sale. MS YAP HUI YEE, CBRE's associate director of capital markets, on the freehold site of about 7,400 sq ft in Joo Chiat Road.

One of the six shophouses is rented by home-grown cafe brand Sinpopo, she added.

No additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty will be imposed on local or foreign buyers.

The public tender closes at 3pm on Aug 30.