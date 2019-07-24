Row of 4 burnt shophouses in Geylang selling at $14m

Four adjoining conservation shophouses in Geylang that caught fire earlier this year are on the market with a guide price of $14 million.

A huge fire broke out early one morning in March and engulfed five of seven double-storey shophouses in the row.

The blaze spread quickly as the properties shared a common roof, with furniture and other combustible materials closely packed in some of the units. There were no reported injuries.

The shophouses are in Geylang Road, near the junction with Lorong 33, and close to Paya Lebar and Dakota MRT stations.

A tyre business, a furniture retailer and an electrical shop were the previous occupants of the four freehold shophouses now on sale.

They sit on a total land area of 5,113 sq ft and are zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 3.0.

That means a new building can be developed to occupy a maximum total gross floor area of 15,339 sq ft.

The price tag is affordable compared with shophouses in the Central Business District, and there are potential upsides following plans for upcoming developments in the area, said property consultancy Knight Frank Singapore yesterday.

"As such, the owners are expecting healthy levels of interest from both investors and corporate entities in acquiring the freehold commercial asset," it added.

The buyer can redevelop the land based on conservation guidelines.

There is also room for a rear extension, subject to approval.

The shophouses are suitable for office use or as food and beverage outlets, Knight Frank said.

There will be no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty payable. Both foreigners and companies are eligible to buy the properties.

There will be no goods and services tax involved in the sale, as the owners are not GST-registered.

The expression of interest for the four shophouses closes at 3pm on Aug 15.