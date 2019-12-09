Reshaping skylines, building communities

Countless skyscrapers have sprung up across China in the last few decades, accompanying the country’s meteoric economic rise. Several of these bear the signature of Singapore-listed Yanlord Land Group Limited, which has gained repute over the years for its premium quality condominiums.

But for the 26-year-old property developer, it is not enough to just build homes. It is also important to leave a legacy by building communities that will bond beyond generations. That is why the developer has ventured beyond building residential developments to imagining what tomorrow’s city skylines can be like — and creating them today.

Singapore-Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island

Singapore-Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island, a mega-project driven by Yanlord Land together with Sembcorp Development and the Nanjing government, will be a living, breathing prototype of the fourth-generation modern smart city.

Powering the island city will be the International Water Hub developed by Sembcorp Development to help global companies develop water and wastewater management technologies in China. Jiangdao Technology Innovation Centre will also be leased to high-tech innovative enterprises.

The township will create a world-class eco-cluster of hi-tech R&D and Intelligence, coupled with low density urban living with educational, medical and high-end commercial facilities.

Yanlord Marina Centre

Yanlord Land is also behind several iconic commercial and hospitality developments. One of which is the Yanlord Marina Centre in Zhuhai City. Located near the sea coast, it greets visitors cruising down the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge as a series of buildings resembling fully-stretched sails. The behemoth integrated development comprises a five-star Intercontinental Hotel, Grade A offices, premium shopping centre and seaview apartments facing Macau and Hong Kong.

Sanya Hai Tang Bay

Another awe-inspiring project by Yanlord Land is the idyllic Sanya Hai Tang Bay beachfront development in Hainan. It has already won hearts for its 189 luxurious villas and its five-star hotel, Crowne Plaza.

The 404-room international hotel opened its doors last year, and was crowned the “most family-friendly hotel” and best-ranked hotel by satisfaction on Ctrip.com for its roof-top infinity pool and family-friendly amenities such as play areas and family suites. Located close to China’s largest duty-free shopping zone, it is poised to gain from governmental efforts to develop Hai Tang Bay into an international tourist destination.

With its diversified portfolio ranging from townships to grand integrated developments and luxury resorts, each delivering satisfaction while creating opportunity, Yanlord Land will continue to refine the meaning of value for generations to come.