Qingjian unveils Shunfu Road project

In the first major property launch since July's property cooling measures, Qingjian Realty has unveiled its latest development in Shunfu Road, which comes complete with fully integrated smart home technologies and an intelligent estate monitoring system.

The developer is selling units at an average price of $1,700 per sq ft (psf).

JadeScape, which is being built on the former HUDC Shunfu Ville site in Bishan, will have 63 one-bedroom units set aside for active ageing residents.

These one-bedders will have smart technology and physical facilities that cater to older residents.

The Shunfu Ville estate had been acquired en bloc by Qingjian Realty for $638 million in 2016, marking the largest collective sale then since 2007.

JadeScape - comprising a total of 1,206 units - will be launched for sale in two phases.

The development, which will sit on 36,985.7 sq m of land, will house 236 one-bedders, 403 two-bedders, 265 three-bedders, 261 four-bedders, 39 five-bedders and two penthouses spread across seven blocks.

One-bedroom units (527 sq ft) will start from $838,000 and two-bedroom units (646 sq ft to 775 sq ft) from $988,000, while three-bedroom units (904 sq ft to 1,152 sq ft) will start from $1.38 million.

Prices for the four-and five-bedroom units, as well as the penthouses, have yet to be determined.

Smart technology installed in the condo includes devices in common areas that help estate managers to monitor the situation through a management system. The system will also send alerts when smoke detectors in individual units are activated.

Facial recognition technology will be used at the lift lobbies.

Older residents living in the "gold standard" units will be able to access a range of services, including health screening, medical services and dietary planning.

Physical features such as pull-down hydraulic racks and support bars are also installed in their units.

The condo will be accessible via four MRT lines - the Circle, North-South, and the future Thomson-East Coast and Cross Island lines.

Qingjian's two-storey show gallery, which is the largest in recent years, will be open to the public from Saturday.

JadeScape is expected to receive its temporary occupation permit on Jan 9, 2023.