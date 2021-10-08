PropNex sets up platform to promote its agents' welfare

Singapore's largest property agency is setting up a new platform to promote the welfare of its sales agents and enable their issues and grievances to be heard.

Yesterday, PropNex, which has close to 10,000 agents, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (Siseu) to set up the platform, dubbed PropNex Real Estate Salespersons Chapter - Agents' Voice Matters.

The move follows a report by The Straits Times last month that the hot property market has sparked a recruitment war among agencies that saw some of them dangling cash incentives, while others slapped agents with hefty fines for leaving.

Although the PropNex chapter will be set up by the company, it will be run by a committee of property agents and serve like a union for self-employed sales personnel.

A committee will be set up within the PropNex chapter and work with Siseu and the company's management to ensure that the firm provides fair contractual terms in the engagement of agents, takes care of their welfare and puts in place best practices.

The firm will also adopt applicable guidelines issued by the tripartite partners - the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Ministry of Manpower and Singapore National Employers Federation.

It is setting aside $500,000 to subsidise 40 per cent of the cost for its agents to join the chapter. The agents will also receive training credits of up to $500 and benefit from free group insurance coverage of up to $40,000.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who was the guest of honour at the Facebook live broadcast of the MOU signing ceremony, applauded PropNex for taking the initiative to champion the cause of its self-employed agents.

"This is important in Singapore as we have about 200,000 self-employed persons and we think that this will continue to grow, given the new economy and new digital possibilities that are going to define the future economy," said Mr Ng.

He added that NTUC had set up the U FSE unit to provide support for freelancers and the self-employed, who are not protected under the Employment Act.

Property agents have complained about unfair practices, such as fines for leaving their agencies that could amount to over $4,000.

Responding to ST's queries last month, the Council for Estate Agencies said it is not empowered under the Estate Agents Act to intervene in contractual matters between agents and agencies, and encouraged all agents "to work with their current agencies to resolve any outstanding issues before submitting their applications to switch agencies".

Mr Adam Wang, president of the Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA), said SEAA was set up to advocate the interest of real estate agencies and sales personnel, but it is not in a position to help them mediate contractual issues.

Agents had told ST that they felt helpless as they were self-employed and had no platform to raise issues or air grievances.

Acknowledging the vital role agents play in the sector, PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor said that it is unfortunate that real estate sales personnel, who are considered self-employed, are not protected by any organisation or association, and "often, their plight or interests are not heard".

"Being the market leader and in reaching the 10,000-salespersons mark, (PropNex believes) it is timely now for this partnership with Siseu so as to strengthen PropNex's offering as a fair and progressive real estate agency as we adopt fair recruitment and best practices when contracting with salespersons and establishing a dispute resolution mechanism for salespersons," he said.