SINGAPORE - Shares of property firms PropNex and APAC Realty shot up in early trading on Thursday (July 15) before the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced a slight dip in private home sales for June in the afternoon.

Propnex surged to a high of $2.21 in the morning before closing at $2.10, up 11 cents or 5.3 per cent on trade of 3.6 million.