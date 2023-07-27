PropertyBT Podcast: Strike real estate gold by living near popular schools?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Why do buyers pay a premium to live near popular primary schools? What is rental demand like for homes near popular schools? But a school can relocate, and that can hurt home values in the vicinity. Understand the obsession with living near popular schools and how to use this knowledge in navigating the Singapore property landscape. Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive into the topic with Dr Lee Nai Jia of PropertyGuru.