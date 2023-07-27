PropertyBT Podcast: Strike real estate gold by living near popular schools?

Does the premium pricing of homes only apply to being near popular primary schools? PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
26 min ago
Published
26 min ago

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Why do buyers pay a premium to live near popular primary schools? What is rental demand like for homes near popular schools? But a school can relocate, and that can hurt home values in the vicinity. Understand the obsession with living near popular schools and how to use this knowledge in navigating the Singapore property landscape. Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive into the topic with Dr Lee Nai Jia of PropertyGuru.

Highlights of the podcast:

02:09: Price premium of homes near popular schools

04:34: What’s the rental demand near famous schools?

12:47: Impact of an ageing population

14:51: Schools can move - look at ACS Primary

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/tempering-frenzy-stay…

Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of real estate intelligence, data and software solutions, PropertyGuru Group

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced and edited by: Janice Tan

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

