PropertyBT Podcast: Strike real estate gold by living near popular schools?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
Why do buyers pay a premium to live near popular primary schools? What is rental demand like for homes near popular schools? But a school can relocate, and that can hurt home values in the vicinity. Understand the obsession with living near popular schools and how to use this knowledge in navigating the Singapore property landscape. Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive into the topic with Dr Lee Nai Jia of PropertyGuru.
Highlights of the podcast:
02:09: Price premium of homes near popular schools
04:34: What’s the rental demand near famous schools?
12:47: Impact of an ageing population
14:51: Schools can move - look at ACS Primary
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/tempering-frenzy-stay…
Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)
With Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of real estate intelligence, data and software solutions, PropertyGuru Group
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced and edited by: Janice Tan
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow PropertyBT and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP
Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO
Website: bt.sg/propertybt
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Podcasts at: bt.sg/podcasts
BT Market Focus at: bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts at: bt.sg/brpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson