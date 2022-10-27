PropertyBT Podcast: Buying uncompleted new homes off-plan

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

What are the pros and cons of buying uncompleted new private homes off-plan? Can buyers count on the timely delivery of high quality finished products? Singaporeans like to buy new homes and pay premiums for new homes. Amid rising interest rates, not having to draw down a loan in full at the outset when buying uncompleted homes helps. Leslie does a deep dive.