PropertyBT Podcast: Buying uncompleted new homes off-plan

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
What are the pros and cons of buying uncompleted new private homes off-plan? Can buyers count on the timely delivery of high quality finished products? Singaporeans like to buy new homes and pay premiums for new homes. Amid rising interest rates, not having to draw down a loan in full at the outset when buying uncompleted homes helps. Leslie does a deep dive.
Highlights of the podcast:
1:43 Why buyers love new homes (including comments from Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, Propnex Realty)
3:52 Risks in buying uncompleted homes off-plan
6:55 Risks of delays and poor quality are well mitigated (including comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)
9:32 Progressive payment scheme and financing considerations (including comments from Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)
13:15 Buying an uncompleted new unit versus a completed resale home
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/transacting-homes-off-plan-in-…
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
