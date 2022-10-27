PropertyBT Podcast: Buying uncompleted new homes off-plan

What are the pros and cons of buying uncompleted new homes off-plan? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

What are the pros and cons of buying uncompleted new private homes off-plan? Can buyers count on the timely delivery of high quality finished products? Singaporeans like to buy new homes and pay premiums for new homes. Amid rising interest rates, not having to draw down a loan in full at the outset when buying uncompleted homes helps. Leslie does a deep dive.

Highlights of the podcast:

1:43 Why buyers love new homes (including comments from Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, Propnex Realty)

3:52 Risks in buying uncompleted homes off-plan

6:55 Risks of delays and poor quality are well mitigated (including comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)

9:32 Progressive payment scheme and financing considerations (including comments from Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)

13:15 Buying an uncompleted new unit versus a completed resale home 

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/transacting-homes-off-plan-in-…

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow PropertyBT and rate us on:

Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP

Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO

Website: bt.sg/propertybt

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt 

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top