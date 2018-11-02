Property sales bookings now paperless with Showsuite

A new fully digitalised sales booking platform now operational could save hundreds of thousands of sheets of paper for developers and property agents at a single project.

Showsuite, as it is called, uses 3D technology, virtual reality and other innovations to digitalise information about new projects and unsold units to help agents and home buyers visualise the uncompleted units.

It also allows developers' agents to transact on their iPads "any time and anywhere", said Mr Karamjit Singh, chief executive of the property start-up behind the initiative.

"The user interface is designed as though an agent is booking a cinema ticket on behalf of the buyer he or she is serving. To home buyers, it means (more) convenience and a smoother buying journey aside from reduced waiting time," he said.

It is also environmentally friendly. Mr Singh said that a housing project with 750 units would require over 300,000 sheets of paper, including copies required for different parties involved in the sale, under a manual paper-based booking system. "That's equivalent to about 36 trees being destroyed. This now can be a thing of the past," he added.

Park Colonial, the Woodleigh project developed by CEL Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings, was the first to use the digital booking system.

Since early August, close to 100 sales have been made on Showsuite's digital booking engine.

Ms Joanne Goh, general manager of marketing at CEL Development, said: "As we look to improve productivity and streamline internal processes, we are very keen to improve the buying journey for both our agents and home buyers.

"We are hence delighted to partner with Showsuite to deliver all of this, as we go paperless in our support for the environment."

Roxy-Pacific's Arena Residences, which is slated to begin sales today, will also use Showsuite.