Property firms join hands to tackle fake and duplicate listings online

Home seekers will soon no longer have to sift through dummy and duplicate property listings when looking for homes on property listing portals.

A unique serial number may be assigned to each property before it can be published on online portals in order to prevent multiple listings.

This is a solution jointly proposed by Singapore's five largest real estate agencies, property listing portals and key industry stakeholders, in an effort to streamline the property search experience for home seekers.

At the virtual SG Real Estate Agents Excellence Awards ceremony yesterday, Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who was guest of honour, announced the formation of the Alliance for Action (AfA) on Accurate Property Listings, which aims to tackle dummy and duplicate listings.

Dummy listings are advertisements on online property portals that do not feature an actual property that is available for sale or rent. These fake listings could be used to phish for contact information or utilised in rental or home purchase scams.

Meanwhile, duplicate listings are multiple ads of one property, usually by different agents marketing the same property.

Mr Tan said: "This is a longstanding problem that consumers have often faced when searching for properties - and property agents, too, when they conduct property searches for their clients."

The AfA will be co-led by the Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA) and online portals PropertyGuru and 99.co.

Participating members include property agencies PropNex, ERA, OrangeTee & Tie, Huttons Asia and SRI, as well as property portal EdgeProp.

The initiative is supported by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA), which regulates the real estate agency industry.

AfAs are private-public partnerships set up to tackle challenges and seize opportunities in specific sectors.

The new AfA has proposed a digital platform to conduct checks on the authenticity of a property listing, said CEA yesterday.

A unique serial number will be assigned to each property before it can be published on listing portals.

A prototype digital platform is slated to be designed and built by the AfA by the middle of next year.

SEAA president Adam Wang said the elimination of dummy and duplicate advertisements will create a positive user experience for property searchers.

"Buyers and tenants will have the confidence that the properties marketed are by authorised property agents. This will reduce situations that cause buyers and tenants frustrations, such as when they encounter non-genuine listings."

Mr Darius Cheung, chief executive officer of 99.co, said solving the issue of dummy and duplicate listings is also a win on the business front for property agencies and listing portals.

"Not only are fake listings annoying and dangerous for consumers, but they are also a massive productivity sink for property agencies and portals. However, none of us can solve it alone, which is why it remains unsolved despite a clear winning outcome," he said.

"By driving towards 100 per cent authenticated listings, we can greatly uplift consumer experience, agent productivity and the professionalism and trust in the estate agency industry."