Property agents, buyers charged with intent to evade higher stamp duties

Four Singaporeans have been accused of exercising a backdated option to purchase (OTP) to allow two buyers to avoid paying higher additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) on their third private residential property.

Licensed property agents Mu Shen and Loy Thye Wei, as well as Daniel Halim and Lee Liu Ying, were yesterday charged under the Stamp Duties Act.

The offences, which allegedly took place in July 2018 after the Government announced a round of cooling measures for the housing market, involved a fourth-storey unit at 163 Jalan Loyang Besar. The address corresponds with that of Sandy Palm, a 99-year leasehold condominium in Pasir Ris, according to media checks.

Loy, 43, as the property agent representing the seller, was accused of falsely stating the date on the OTP for the unit as July 4, 2018, when in fact the OTP was agreed on July 8, 2018 or later.

Mu, 51, allegedly instigated Loy to do so, according to the charge sheets.

Halim and Lee, both 44, were said to have executed the backdated OTP for the unit on or about July 24, 2018, with the intent to evade payment of duty.

For Singaporeans buying their third and subsequent residential property, the ABSD rate was 10 per cent until July 5, 2018 but this rose to 15 per cent from July 6, 2018.

Buyers Halim and Lee were allegedly trying to avoid paying $69,000 more in stamp duty. That works out to about $1.38 million on a 100 per cent basis, representing the unit's purchase price or market value, whichever is higher.

The higher ABSD rates were announced on July 5, 2018, along with a tightening of loan-to-value limits, to cool the property market and keep price increases in line with economic fundamentals.

Loy, the seller's agent, was charged with the intent to avoid payment of duty by omitting to set forth the facts and circumstances required for the OTP. Mu was charged with abetting her to commit an offence under the Act.

The Council for Estate Agencies' public register shows that Loy has been with ERA Realty Network since 2017, while Mu has been registered under PropNex Realty since 2019.

The buyers, Halim and Lee, were charged with the intent to evade payment of duty by executing an instrument in which all the facts and circumstances are not fully and truly set forth.

The agents and buyers could each be fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisoned for up to three years if convicted.

The next court mentions for Halim, Lee and Mu will take place on March 26, while Loy will return to court on April 9.

THE BUSINESS TIMES