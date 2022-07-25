Over 98% of AMK condo's 372 units sold at launch

Home buyers made a beeline for AMO Residence, the first major private residential project in the mature housing estate of Ang Mo Kio in more than eight years, on its launch weekend.

More than 98 per cent of the 372-unit development were sold on the first day, leaving just seven unsold units.

Units of the 99-year leasehold property are priced from $1,890 per sq ft, with a two-bedroom unit starting from $1.26 million.

The strong demand comes despite property cooling measures in December last year and higher interest rates for mortgages.