Private home rents recover with 1% rise in Q1; vacancy rate dips to 6.3% : URA

SINGAPORE - Rents of private residential properties rose 1.0 per cent in the first quarter of this year from the previous three months, reversing a 1.0 per cent fall in the previous quarter, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday morning (April 26).

Rents of landed properties increased by 0.2 per cent January to March quarter, compared with the 2.1 per cent drop in the previous quarter. Rents of non-landed properties increased by 1.1 per cent, compared with the 0.8 per cent decline in the prior quarter.

The vacancy rate of completed private residential units (excluding ECs) dipped to 6.3 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter, down a notch from 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

This comes as the stock of completed private residential units (excluding ECs) increased by 953 units in first quarter of 2019, compared with the increase of 3,165 units in the previous quarter. The stock of occupied private residential units (excluding ECs) rose by 1,192 units, compared with the increase of 4,674 units in the previous quarter.