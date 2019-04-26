Private home prices drop 0.7% in Q1 for second straight quarterly decline: URA final data

SINGAPORE - Private home prices eased again for the second straight quarter, slipping by 0.7 per cent for the first quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) final figures released on Friday (April 26).

The decline was a notch bigger than the 0.6 per cent drop earlier estimated by URA and steeper than the 0.1 per cent price dip in the fourth quarter of 2018, recording the first impact of the latest round of property cooling measures.

The drop in the first quarter was due to a 1.1 per cent fall in the prices of non-landed condominiums and private apartments, which had edged up 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices of landed homes, in contrast, rose 1.1 per cent over the previous quarter, following a 2 per cent fall in the fourth quarter.

Giving a breakdown by location for non-landed properties, prices fell 3.0 per cent in the prime areas or core central region (CCR), versus a 1.0 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

Prices in the city fringe or rest of the central region (RCR) declined by 0.7 per cent after rising 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices in the suburbs or outside the central region (OCR) edged up 0.2 per cent, compared with the 0.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Last year, prices of private homes rose 7.9 per cent, faster than the 1.1 per cent increase in 2017.