Private home prices continue to climb, led by 7% surge for suburban condos

Private home prices continued to climb in the third quarter of 2022, with prices in the suburbs rising the most on the back of strong demand for newly launched condominium units.

Overall, private home prices grew by 3.4 per cent from the second quarter, down slightly from the 3.5 per cent rise previously, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday.

The rise was fuelled mainly by the non-landed segment, where prices were up 4.1 per cent compared with 3.6 per cent in the second quarter, even as banks raised mortgage rates.

Prices jumped 7 per cent in the suburbs, outpacing the 2.1 per cent rise previously. This is the steepest quarterly increase in the suburbs since the third quarter of 2009 when prices spiked by 16.1 per cent, noted OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

This could be attributed to a spike in median prices of new non-landed homes, which rose by 18 per cent to a record $2,093 per sq ft (psf), compared with $1,774 psf in the previous quarter.

Analysts said new benchmark prices in major launches in the suburbs drove the steep price growth, with average prices at $2,113 psf at AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio and $2,100 psf at Sky Eden@Bedok.

Prices for non-landed homes in the prime districts grew by 2.3 per cent, faster than the 1.9 per cent in the second quarter. Prices in the city fringe areas were up 2.5 per cent, compared with 6.4 per cent previously.

Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said price growth in the city fringe is catching up to that in the core central region, pushing more people to buy homes in the prime districts owing to the narrowing price gap.

Landed home prices rose by 1.2 per cent in the third quarter.

Healthy demand, low interest rates and pandemic recovery supported by strong fiscal measures helped push up prices in the past year, said PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor.

"With interest rates set to rise further and the prospects of slower economic growth looming, we think the latest cooling measures will help to instil more caution and prudence in the property market," he added.

Analysts said that despite the latest round of cooling measures that kicked in last Friday, prices are unlikely to be affected over the rest of the year.