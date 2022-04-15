Prime office market takes off with greener spaces in demand

The recovery in Singapore's prime office market is gathering steam as optimism over the economy grows and more employees return to the workplace.

Grade A office rents in the Central Business District (CBD) have continued to rise in the first quarter of this year.

Grade A office spaces are the highest quality office space available in Singapore.

They can be found in CBD locations such as Raffles Place, as well as outside the CBD, in Jurong Lake District, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar.

First-quarter data from JLL Singapore, Knight Frank and Colliers all show monthly Grade A office rents rising by between 1.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent to more than $10.25 per sq ft.

Ms Tay Huey Ying, head of research and consultancy at JLL Singapore, said demand continues to come from the technology, consumer and non-bank financial sectors.

She added that office demand is broadening to a wider range of industries such as banking and finance, and transport and storage.

While demand for office space is picking up, it may not apply across the board to all buildings.

JLL said companies are looking for greener, more sustainable spaces and healthy working environments as they seek to attract talent to join them.

JLL's research found that seven in 10 tenants in Singapore are prepared to pay a rental premium of up to 10 per cent to lease spaces in green buildings.

These are buildings that perform well in energy and water efficiency, among other criteria, and are certified under the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark scheme. As at the end of last year, 49 per cent of buildings here have a green rating.

As high-quality, green office spaces become more sought after, landlords of more mature office buildings should consider refurbishing their buildings, said Ms June Chua, executive director and head of tenant representation at property consultancy Colliers.

A building refresh could include measures to reduce energy consumption, minimise the use of water, and reduce the release of pollutants into the air.

Lazada One in Bras Basah, which sits on the fringe of the CBD, is an example of an office building that has undergone a building makeover into a Grade A office building.

The $385.8 million revamp introduced smart technology and sustainability features in the building such as sensors that automatically turn on or turn off lights, and carbon dioxide sensors that regulate fresh air supply.

Mr Moses Song, chief executive of ARA Asset Management, said the building facade was also given a facelift, which reduced the amount of sunlight coming into the building and reduces overall energy usage to cool down the building.

Real estate investment managers ARA and Chelsfield Asia co-own the building as part of a 50:50 joint venture.

With the revamp, Lazada One has been able to secure higher rental rates than before. The building, which will open next Wednesday, has received rental commitments of 94 per cent.

Property experts expect the office leasing market to continue to ride on the back-to-office momentum. Since April 5, up to 75 per cent of workers can return to the office at any one time, up from 50 per cent previously.

JLL's Ms Tay said: "At the same time, we are expecting some companies to abort plans to downsize as business activities pick up and employees start to stream back to the office."

Mr Calvin Yeo, head of corporate real estate at Knight Frank Singapore, said the Government is not expected to release land sites for office use in the short term, limiting supply even more.

Knight Frank is sticking to its forecast of 3 per cent to 5 per cent growth for the whole of this year.

Colliers expects rents to grow by about 4 per cent to 5 per cent by the end of this year, while JLL expects CBD Grade A rent growth this year to at least double the 4.3 per cent last year.