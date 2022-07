New 99-year leasehold condominiums in the suburbs - a segment buttressed by HDB upgraders - are about to get even pricier.

Two upcoming large projects in the suburbs - the 372-unit AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the 605-unit mixed development Lentor Modern - are likely to be launched at a median price of around $2,000 per sq ft - a price level more commonly seen in the prime and city fringe condo markets, analysts said.