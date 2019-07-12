Piermont Grand EC open for applications this weekend

Applications for Piermont Grand, the first executive condominium (EC) to be launched this year, will start this weekend, with bookings to be conducted on July 27.

The 820-unit EC was developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID, and overlooks My Waterway@Punggol.

CDL did not comment on the pricing for the project.

The EC offers three-, four-and five-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 840 sq ft for a three-bedroom flat to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse.

Penthouses and selected units will come with high ceilings in the living, dining and bedroom areas.

A kitchen island will be provided in four-and five-bedroom units.

All apartments also come with a Haiku brand ceiling fan, Teka kitchen appliances, Grohe bathroom fittings, a wireless smart home system and more.

The development offers a wide range of facilities spread across four zones - the Cascades, the Waterfalls, the Lakes and the Hills.

They include a gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool, a children's party room, tennis court and barbecue pavilions.

Piermont Grand is located near the Sumang and Nibong LRT stations and connected to the Punggol MRT station and bus interchange.

It is also near the upcoming Punggol Digital District, which will house digitally focused companies, JTC business parks and the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus.

The marketing agents for the project are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex.