Phuket resort wins Covid-19 insurance payout case in S'pore High Court

Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A luxury resort in Phuket can claim insurance payouts for losses arising from Covid-19-related lockdowns after the Singapore High Court ruled that the resort's commercial insurers' policies should cover these losses.

In what is believed to be the first such ruling here on the interpretation of business interruption clauses in the context of the pandemic, Justice Pang Khang Chau found that QBE Insurance (Singapore) and MS First Capital Insurance are liable to indemnify the owner of Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort for losses after it closed on April 7, 2020, on order of the Thai authorities.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2022, with the headline Phuket resort wins Covid-19 insurance payout case in S'pore High Court. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top