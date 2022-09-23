Why young families and savvy investors are keen on this District 10 property

Together with his wife, Mr Alan Chan has invested in properties across Singapore, including an executive condominium and a leasehold one.
So, when the sales manager in an IT distribution company was shopping around for another property to invest in – particularly in the prime Bukit Timah enclave – he knew exactly what would be on his check list.
Mr Chan was instantly drawn to Perfect Ten’s attractive location, the key factor for him when it comes to property purchases.
The development is a mere eight-minute walk to the Stevens and Newton MRT stations, which are on the Downtown and North South lines respectively. It is also connected to the Central Expressway as well as the Pan‑Island Expressway.
Then, there is the close proximity to schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ School and National Junior College.
And while it is near the city, residents, who enjoy nature and the outdoors, can visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which is a five-minute drive away.
Of good value
“From an investor’s point of view, Perfect Ten is worth it,” shares Mr Chan.
“Parents will go a long way to secure a good school for their kids in Singapore and there are not that many condos in this area with smaller units for families with just one or two children.”
He was even more convinced about the potential of Perfect Ten when his serial property investor friend, who had accompanied him to the showroom, decided to plump for a unit. It made for “a sound investment” to him, Mr Chan adds.
Preferring pool-facing units, he feels that a unit on the lower or mid floors would be perfect. That is why he is now the proud owner of a two‑bedroom, 753‑sq ft unit.
A rare opportunity
Designed by well-known international architecture firm DP Architects, Perfect Ten comprises twin towers housing a total of 230 units.
These are made up of two‑bedroom units ranging from 753 sq ft to 797 sq ft, and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,227 sq ft to 1,281 sq ft.
Most units come with an unusually high ceiling measuring 3.225m in height – a pull factor for many buyers, including Mr Chan.
As of Sept 13, 2022, prices for the two-and three-bedroom units were sold at prices ranging from about $2.08 million to $4.4 million.
Mr Chan admits that his purchase is a “good-value unit to hold on to”, especially for a freehold property in the prestigious Bukit Timah neighbourhood.
Besides the excellent location, Perfect Ten boasts an architectural design to embrace nature and integrate with the Japanese philosophy of Ma, the artistic interpretation that an empty space is as important as the rest of an artwork.
Thus, the twin towers are angled in a way to provide every unit more privacy.
Eighty per cent of the units offer unobstructed views of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, while the remainder provides a cityscape view that gets even more charming at night.
Residents can also look forward to a luxurious 80m-long landscaped driveway that stretches from the main road to the grand drop-off area.
Other amenities include a clubhouse, a 50m infinity pool, a gym and a roof garden above the 24th floor for relaxing evening strolls with a picturesque view of the city.
At home, life is also made easier and more comfortable as the units have all been fitted with premium finishes and luxury fittings from brands such as Miele, Gaggenau, Villeroy & Boch, Duravit, and Hansgrohe.
The units are also equipped with a smart home system that lets home owners control certain appliances with their mobile phones.
Says Mr Chan: “Perfect Ten really stood out for me with its design, furnishings and location. You can’t find something like it elsewhere.”
