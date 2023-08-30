Penang’s new coastal gem: How you can enjoy waterfront living and tap into an emerging property market

Mr Michael Tan, E&O’s director of development and construction management says: “Penang, in essence, offers foreign buyers an enchanting blend of cultural richness, economic potential and an elevated lifestyle.”

E&O is also the developer behind The Meg, its maiden project on Andaman Island. The launch of the project in 2021 was highly successful with all units taken up.

Early movers to Arica, which is set to be completed in 2027, will be able to reap the benefits of a good appreciation value from the purchase, while investors looking to generate rental income are in for a seamless investment experience, since they do not need to furnish the units themselves.

The property could also be attractive to second home buyers, as it provides a “lock-and-leave” option for those who travel frequently. What this means is that residents can leave their homes unoccupied for extended periods without worrying about maintenance or security issues, allowing them to enjoy their travels with peace of mind.

For Singaporean investors, buying a second home in Malaysia has also become more appealing. Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) was introduced by the Malaysian government as a way for non-Malaysians to retire and live in Malaysia for an extended period of time.

Comfort and convenience in a green haven

If you are purchasing a unit at Arica as a second home, you will get to enjoy refined island living. Apartment units come furnished with essential fittings, built-in cabinets, appliances and artfully curated furniture, thereby presenting home buyers with “move-in-ready” unit options.