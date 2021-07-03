Park Hotel Management wound up over $5.2m debt owed

A firm that had until recently owned Singapore-based Park Hotel Group which has nearly 30 hotels and resorts across Asia has been wound up for failing to pay $5.2 million, including rent, owed in relation to Grand Park Orchard.

The High Court yesterday granted an application by landlord New Park Property to wind up Park Hotel Management (PHM).

New Park Property's lawyer William Ong told the court that "the outstanding debt relates to rent owing from Grand Park OR Pte Ltd under a hotel lease between New Park Property and Grand Park OR".

The latter is an entity that owns the hotel business of PHM.

The hotel business refers to Grand Park Orchard, according to the Park Hotel Group.

Mr Ong added that PHM is the parent of Grand Park OR, and it "entered into a guarantee and indemnity" to secure all outstanding debt, including rent, under the hotel lease.

PHM was unrepresented in court yesterday.

Mr Ong told the court that his client, an investment holding company, "received a letter from the defendants saying they won't attend the hearing today and have no objections to the prayers sought for in the winding-up application".

He added: "The $5.228 million debt started from January. As of May 2021, the outstanding debt continues to accrue."

A spokesman for the Park Hotel Group told The Straits Times yesterday that it is the appointed hotel operator for Grand Park Orchard and is committed to continue managing it until further notice.

"Grand Park OR is the entity that owes the debt," she said, adding that Park Hotel Group is a separate entity, independent of PHM.

Last month, the group's spokesman told ST that the "hotels within Park Hotel Group are not affected by the situation" with PHM.

Located near the Takashimaya and Paragon shopping malls, Grand Park Orchard sits on top of the former Knightsbridge - a four-storey mall that is home to Singapore's first Apple store and housed American fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch before it closed in May.

Knightsbridge has been renamed 270 Orchard Road, and is managed by JLL Singapore.

The mall will not be affected by the winding-up proceedings, New Park Property said.

A spokesman told ST yesterday: "If we take over the premises, we intend to appoint a hotel manager under an internationally well-known brand."

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) filings seen last month by ST, Mr Law Ching Hung is listed as PHM's sole shareholder, chief executive and director.

He is the former chief executive of the Park Hotel Group and son of Mr Law Kar Po, who is ranked 15th in Forbes Asia's 2021 list of Hong Kong's 50 richest with a net worth of US$6.1 billion (S$8.2 billion).

Mr Law Ching Hung is married to Ms Tan Shin Hui, granddaughter of veteran Singapore banker and former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw. She is the executive director of the Park Hotel Group, whose portfolio spans Singapore, Malaysia, the Maldives, China, Hong Kong and Australia, according to its website.

Grand Park Orchard is one of six hotels here managed by the group. The 308-room hotel, which opened in 2010, is currently assisting the Government in its Covid-19 efforts and has been closed to the public since April 30.

Other hotels run by the group here are Grand Park City Hall, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Park Hotel Alexandra, Park Hotel Farrer Park and Destination Singapore Beach Road.

Park Hotel Group, a sole proprietorship, had its ownership changed on March 8 from PHM to Park Hotel Group Management, according to Acra filings seen by ST.

The new owner is wholly owned by a British Virgin Islands company called Good Movement Holdings. It has only one director, Ms Tan, who was appointed on March 1.