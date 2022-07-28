Orchard Bel-Air up for collective sale at $587.5m

Orchard Bel-Air condominium in prime Orchard Boulevard has jumped on the collective sale bandwagon with a public tender at a guide price of $587.5 million.

If successful, owners of units ranging from 300 sq m to 303 sq m stand to receive about $8.1 million each, while the owner of the sole 605 sq m penthouse could pocket at least $16.3 million.

Mr Baldev Singh, chairman of the Orchard Bel-Air collective sale committee, said that while they had tried to start a collective sale exercise in the past, it was the first time they had gained the 80 per cent consensus to launch the tender.

The tender for the 99-year leasehold condo, which has 57 years left on its lease, will close on Sept 6. Built in 1984, the 25-storey building comprises 71 residential units.

An estimated 128 new residential units, averaging 200 sq m each, could be developed on the site, subject to the authorities' approval.

At $587.5 million, the guide price translates to a land rate of about $2,600 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) after factoring in an upgrading premium of $131 million for the lease top-up. No development charge is payable. Taking into consideration the 7 per cent bonus gross floor area allowed for balconies, this translates to about $2,526 psf ppr.

The site has the potential to be redeveloped into a high-end luxury residential development up to its existing gross floor area of 25,668 sq m or about 276,298 sq ft, based on a gross plot ratio of 2.96.

According to marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore, Orchard Bel-Air is among several properties in Orchard Boulevard where 36-storey developments may be permitted under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019. Most other sites located across the road from it have a height control of up to 20 storeys.

But Mr Galven Tan, deputy managing director for investment sales and capital markets at Savills, believes suburban sites and those in the $200 million to $300 million quantum may be more appealing to developers.

He said: "Developers today won't buy multiple sites at one go because the risks have increased significantly. Land costs, construction costs, financing costs and additional buyer's stamp duty have all gone up, so many would rather buy one to two sites at a time and replenish their land banks again when the projects are sold."

Still, Orchard Bel-Air has all the qualities of a trophy asset, with redevelopment sites in the Orchard area few and hard to come by, said Ms Chia Mein Mein, head of capital markets (land and collective sale) at Knight Frank Singapore.

The last successful large-scale collective sale in the Orchard Boulevard vicinity was Park House, located across the road from Orchard Bel-Air, which was sold for $375.5 million or $2,910 psf ppr in June 2018.

Park Nova, which was built on the site, has sold 69 per cent of its 54 units since its launch a year ago, with prices fetching $4,970 psf on average, she noted.

Since the relaxation of Covid-19 measures and the opening of Singapore's borders in April, the high-end housing market has seen more foreign interest.

"We anticipate a further pickup in demand in the high-end residential market, which has not experienced as much price growth in the last two years compared with suburban homes," Ms Chia said.

"Given the current tensions in other parts of the region and globally, Singapore offers private wealth a stable and secure haven."

Meanwhile, a seven-unit freehold building at 41 and 43 Thomson Road is back on the market for sale by private treaty at $18.5 million, marketing agent Delasa said. This is after its sale in November last year at $17.8 million fell through because the developer could not complete the purchase. The $18.5 million asking price translates to a land rate of $917 psf ppr, including development charges.