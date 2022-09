The elder son of former president Ong Teng Cheong is taking his sister-in-law to court, nearly a year after settling a dispute with her husband - his younger brother - over the architectural business founded by their parents.

This time, the dispute is related to an award-winning Art Deco bungalow in Dalvey Estate near the Botanic Gardens that used to be the private residence of the late Mr Ong Teng Cheong, The Straits Times has learnt.