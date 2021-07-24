Office rents in central area climb, but retail rents continue to fall in Q2

Rents of office and retail properties in Singapore continued to move in opposite directions as landlords grappled with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For office space in the central region, rents rose 1.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year over the previous three months, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority yesterday showed.

But this was a smaller increase compared with the 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in the first quarter.

Prices for office space in the central region rose 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, contrasting with the 2.7 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

Market experts have said demand for Grade A office space in Singapore's central business district has been fuelled by an economic rebound, the vaccination roll-out and steady demand from fast-growing tech companies as well as financial and investment firms.

Islandwide, however, the vacancy rate of office space climbed to 12.6 per cent at the end of the second quarter, from 11.9 per cent at the end of the first quarter, as net supply outpaced net demand. The amount of occupied office space shrank by 23,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA), while the stock of office space grew by 34,000 sq m NLA.

In contrast to the office market, retail property rents and prices continued to slide in the second quarter this year as tougher Covid-19 restrictions hit food and beverage outlets and shops.

Rents for retail space in the central region fell 0.5 per cent in the second quarter of this year over the previous quarter. However, this was a slower pace of decline than the 4.4 per cent drop in the first quarter.

Prices for retail space in the central region eased 2.8 per cent, following a 3.2 per cent drop in the first quarter.

The total amount of occupied retail space grew by 14,000 sq m NLA in the second quarter, compared with the increase of 28,000 sq m NLA in the first quarter.

However, the islandwide vacancy rate of retail space remained unchanged at 8.5 per cent, after the stock of retail space increased by 18,000 sq m NLA in the quarter.

