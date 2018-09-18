Nine more precincts to join scheme to boost business

People who work and live in nine precincts in Singapore can look forward to a more attractive and vibrant setting with the expansion of the Business Improvement District (BID) programme.

The nine areas - representing a mix of historic and civic districts to mixed-use precincts - are China Place, City Hall, Jurong Gateway, Kampong Glam, Marina Bay, Marina Centre, Paya Lebar, Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar.

They follow Singapore River One, which was the first BID set up under the Urban Redevelopment Authority last year.

The pilot project saw stakeholders and the local community taking greater ownership in place-making, or the remaking of public spaces to rejuvenate an area. This, in turn, helped generate higher visitor traffic and more business.

