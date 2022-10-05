New Zealand house prices suffer near-record quarterly slump as rates rise

WELLINGTON - New Zealand house prices suffered one of their biggest quarterly drops on record in the three months through September as interest rates rose, and the worst may not be over.

That is according to CoreLogic New Zealand, which said the 4.1 per cent quarterly decline is second only to a 4.4 per cent drop in the wake of the global financial crisis 14 years ago.

Prices fell for a sixth consecutive month, easing 1.5 per cent after a 1.8 per cent fall in August, while the annual rate of increase dropped to 2.8 per cent, the lowest since 2019, CoreLogic said on Wednesday.

"As interest rates have increased, and credit is harder to attain, the housing market is firmly in retreat following an exceptional period of growth," said head of research Nick Goodall. "Despite the rate of decline easing in September, it is probably too early to suggest the housing market has moved through the worst of the downturn."

CoreLogic estimated that house values surged 41 per cent over a 19-month period through March this year, when the Covid-19 pandemic closed borders and fiscal and monetary stimulus drove a rush to ownership.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday lifted interest rates to a seven-year high and promised more pain to come as it struggles to cool red-hot inflation in an overstretched economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy committee raised its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent, the fifth such outsized move and the eighth hike in 12 months. The committee even debated whether to hike by 75 basis points given intense price pressures in the economy but decided on a half-point move.

The hawkish commentary contrasted with a dovish turn by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which downshifted to a quarter-point hike at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, warned that mortgage payments had yet to catch up with the cash rate and would put a heavy burden on household spending in coming months.

Property values continued to decline across all six main centres in September.

Prices in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, fell 4 per cent in the three-month period to an average of NZ$1.39 million (S$1.14 million). In capital city Wellington, they slumped 8.5 per cent, taking the annual decline to 9.1 per cent and the average price to NZ$984,640. The average value for the entire country dropped to NZ$977,158.

Some economists predicted the RBNZ will keep raising the official cash rate (OCR) in 2023, possibly as high as 4.75 per cent, which Mr Goodall said would likely prolong the downturn in the housing market.

"Increases to the OCR may not pass on fully to mortgage interest rates, with competition strong among the banks and forecast increases in the rate also already priced into short-term rates," he said. "However, with expectations of more increases to come, it may be premature to expect the end of the downturn to be here any time soon." BLOOMBERG, REUTERS