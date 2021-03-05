New scheme to support alliances in built environment sector

The push to accelerate transformation and boost the resilience of Singapore's built environment sector will intensify through a new scheme that supports alliances among developers, builders, consultants and sub-contractors.

Under the Growth and Transformation Scheme, each alliance will develop a business plan of at least three years that should clearly show how technology will be used to increase productivity, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday.

The plan should also seek to achieve sustainability targets, build better capabilities, develop the workforce, and improve business growth and collaboration.

Mr Lee said that the alliance members "will be collectively responsible for the outcomes committed to in their business plan".

This will help them forge long-term collaboration, reap mutual benefits and build capabilities through knowledge sharing and transfer, he added.

The built environment sector comprises industries such as security, construction, environmental services, real estate and smart facilities management.

Mr Lee noted there are "heavy inter-dependencies" among the different players in the sector.

"Developers work with builders and consultants on each project, who in turn rely on multiple tiers of contractors and sub-contractors for different aspects of the project.

"Given these inter-linkages, it is difficult for any one firm in the value chain to transform on its own. And this pandemic has shown that we are only as strong as the weakest link in the chain."

Unlike existing schemes that support individual firms, the new scheme supports alliances of firms across the value chain, with the view of uplifting the entire built environment ecosystem, he noted.

Existing schemes also tend to focus on individual projects, which can result in contractors operating at thin margins to meet short-term targets without investing in long-term transformation. In contrast, the new scheme supports firms in improving their capabilities, and not just finishing specific projects.

Mr Lee said the scheme will be rolled out with a few alliances first.

Other incentives to help firms accelerate their transformation, such as through the Construction Productivity and Capability Fund, will also be enhanced.

Referring to how the industry was hit hard by the pandemic, Mr Lee said: "This experience has strengthened our resolve to accelerate the pace of change as set out in our industry transformation map, and decisively transform the way we design, build and maintain our city.

"We cannot go back to how we used to do construction in the past."

But amid ongoing challenges, construction demand is expected to recover in the coming years. This year, between $23 billion and $28 billion worth of projects are expected to be awarded, up from $21 billion last year.

If needed, some planned public sector projects may be brought forward to help support the industry, said Mr Lee.

Foreign manpower levers in the construction industry will also be reviewed, he added.

In addition, the Government will enhance the buildability framework to raise productivity standards, and make Design for Manufacturing and Assembly the default method for large projects.

Mr Lee noted that these moves may cause some pain in the short term. "But as we have learnt from Covid-19, these structural changes are necessary so that we can build greater resilience in our industry."