New private homes sold in 2018 drop 16% to 9,714 units; December sales up 40% on-year to 602 units: URA data

SINGAPORE - Developers in Singapore sold 602 private homes in December, about half the 1,201 units they moved in November 2018 but up nearly 40 per cent from 431 units sold in December 2017.

This came as the number of new launches dropped off during the holiday period in December. Developers released 101 private homes in December - down 92 per cent from the bumper 1,342 units launched in November and down 56 per cent from 231 units released in December 2017.

For the whole of last year, developers sold 9,714 private homes (excluding ECs), down 16 per cent from the 11,562 units they moved in 2017.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Jan 15) based on its survey of licensed housing developers.