New private home sales soar in November

New private home sales for last month showed healthy demand, with 1,198 units sold out of 1,341 units launched-the highest since the July 6 cooling measures.

The figure is also a 52 per cent jump from the 788 units sold a year earlier, and up 146 per cent from the 487 units booked in October, according to figures released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

As many as seven new projects were launched last month. These new launches accounted for 830 units, or 69 per cent, of new private home sales last month.

Top sellers include city-fringe projects such as Parc Esta and Whistler Grand. For the year to date, the number of units sold stood at 8,644, or about 82 per cent of last year's total volume of 10,566.

