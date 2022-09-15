New private home sales slump in August amid Hungry Ghost Festival, limited new stock

SINGAPORE - A dearth of new condo launches amid the Hungry Ghost festival and limited unsold stock sent new private home sales tumbling last month to a 28-month low.

Data released by the URA on Thursday showed that 437 residential units, excluding executive condominium (EC) units, were sold last month, down 47.6 per cent from 834 in July. This is the lowest monthly sales since April 2020 when just 277 new units were sold during the circuit breaker period.

This as the number of new homes launched for sale plunged 66.7 per cent month-on-month to 134 - the lowest number of units launched since September 2017, Huttons Asia said.

Year-on-year, there was a 64 per cent fall in sales from 1,216 units sold in August last year. Including ECs, sales dropped by 47 per cent to 448 units from 846 in July.

But analysts believe sales should improve this month with the upcoming new launch of GuocoLand's 605-unit Lentor Modern and following robust sales by Sky Eden@Bedok, which sold about 75 per cent of its 158 units at its September 7 launch.

Some say underlying demand remains strong in light of the strong performance by suburban launches AMO Residence in July and Sky Eden@Bedok this month.

CBRE's head of research for South-east Asia Tricia Song noted that nine of the top 10 condo sellers came from the city fringe and the prime district.

"That's a possible indication that homebuyers are seeing value in these two segments as their price gap has narrowed, (compared with) recent mass-market launches that have crossed the $2,000 psf threshold," she said.

A proxy for the luxury home segment, the prime district accounted for half of last month's new home sales with 220 units sold, while projects in the city fringe moved 127 units, and the suburbs, 90 units, said Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck.

"It is the first time since October 2017 that sales in the prime district exceeded 50 per cent of total monthly sales. Buyers are shifting their focus to this segment as the median price per sq ft between the prime and city-fringe segments narrowed to 14.9 per cent in August, compared to 41.6 per cent in January this year," Mr Lee noted.

Among the top selling condos were Hyll on Holland, which sold 42 units at a median price of $2,674 psf, and Riviere, which sold 28 units at a median price of $2,862 psf, according to CBRE.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun noted that inflation and rising interest rates do not appear to have dented buyer sentiment significantly so far.

The successful launches of Sky Eden@Bedok and AMO Residence "testify that affordability is not an issue for some buyers. Even at higher price points, units are being snapped up," she said.