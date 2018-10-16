New private home sales rebound in September

New private home sales bounced back as buyers snapped up 51 per cent more units last month compared with August.

This comes after the latest cooling measures in July and new projects launched following the Hungry Ghost month.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority survey of developers released yesterday showed that developers sold 932 private homes last month, up from the 617 units they moved in August and around 42 per cent ahead of the 657 units booked in September last year. The figures exclude executive condominiums.

Last month's top-selling project was 99-year leasehold JadeScape on the former Shunfu Ville site near Marymount MRT station, with 327 units sold at a median price of $1,669 per sq ft.

