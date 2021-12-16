New private home sales hit 5-month high despite gallery curbs

New private home sales hit a five-month high in November on the back of the CanningHill Piers and The Commodore launches despite show gallery restrictions.

Buyers snapped up 1,547 units - the highest November sales in 10 years and up nearly 70 per cent from 911 in October.

Sales are up almost 100 per cent from 774 in November a year ago, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data showed yesterday.

PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor said: "The healthy demand for new homes and declining supply of unsold inventory should continue to support developers' confidence in upcoming project launches and when they assess land sites for acquisition."

Developers rolled out 1,283 new homes last month, up 94 per cent on the 661 in October, but down from the 1,375 a year earlier.

There were four new launches last month, with the 696-unit CanningHill Piers by the Singapore River and the 219-unit The Commodore in the Sembawang-Canberra area accounting for 47.8 per cent of total sales.

About 60 per cent of total sales came from the city fringe area, driven by CanningHill Piers, which sold 576 units at a median price of $2,887 per sq ft (psf).

Buyers were drawn to its prime location and by renewed interest in integrated developments, said CBRE research head for South-east Asia Tricia Song.

The sole penthouse on the 48th floor went for $48 million or $5,360 psf to a buyer believed to be a Singaporean businessman.

The suburbs accounted for 29.7 per cent of total sales, or 459 units, including 164 at The Commodore for a median price of $1,513 psf.

"CanningHill Piers attracts investors, owner-occupiers and foreigners, while The Commodore tends to woo more mass market home buyers and HDB upgraders," said Mr Gafoor.

Meanwhile, 178 new units were sold in the prime area at existing projects such as The Avenir and Leedon Green.

According to Huttons, 34.4 per cent of sales last month were under $1.5 million, 26.5 per cent were between $1.5 million and $2 million, and 39 per cent above $2 million. Four of the top 10 best-selling projects are in the suburbs.

Including executive condominiums (ECs), new private home sales jumped about 54 per cent to 1,610 units last month from 1,047 in October, and climbed about 96 per cent from 822 in November last year.

No new ECs were launched last month as developers sold 63 units, with the number of unsold units now at 178, according to Huttons.

There have been 12,467 new private homes sold this year, surpassing the 9,982 for all of 2020.

Upcoming launches, including the 230-unit Perfect Ten in Bukit Timah Road on Dec 19, could keep sales buoyant, Ms Song said.

The deferment of vaccinated travel lanes to select countries could delay the return of foreign buyers. But viewing gallery restrictions are not expected to be further tightened, Ms Song said.

Ms Christine Sun at OrangeTee & Tie expects prices to remain propped up by limited supply and robust demand. "Up to 30 projects could be launched for sale next year, compared with more than 50 launched in 2019," she said.

New launches such as Perfect Ten and Mori in Guillemard Road-Jalan Molek are expected to boost sales this month.

"These two projects will present further options in the central region for investors," said Mr Gafoor.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, PropNex head of research and content, said: "With inflation likely to tick up in 2022, we could see some buyers turning to residential properties as an inflation hedge. However, should inflation lead to sharp interest rate hikes, this may deter some buyers as borrowing cost rises."