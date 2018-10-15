New private home sales bounce back in September with 51% rise to 932 units: URA data

SINGAPORE - Buyers returned to the market for new private homes, after the immediate hit from the latest cooling measures and with new projects launched after the Hungry Ghost month.

Developers sold 932 units in September, up 51 per cent from the 617 units sold in August and nearly 42 per cent higher than the 657 units booked in September last year.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Oct 15) based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 944 units last month - reflecting an increase of 47.5 per cent from August's 640 units and also 4.2 per cent ahead of the 906 units sold in September last year.

More than a third of September's sales came from the month's top-selling and newly-launched project JadeScape, on the former Shunfu Ville site near the Marymount MRT Station, which sold 327 units at a median price of $1,669 per square foot.

At another project that was also launched in September - Selangor Dredging's Jui Residences in Serangoon Road - 31 units were transacted at a median price of S$1,704 psf.

Oxley Holdings sold 82 units at Mayfair Gardens in Rifle Range Road at a median price of $1,945 psf.

At The Jovell in Flora Drive, Tripartite Developers sold 41 units at a median price of $1,259 psf last month