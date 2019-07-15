New home sales in June up 26% to 821 units from year ago, down 14% from May: URA data

SINGAPORE - The number of new homes sold in June fell 13.8 per cent to 821 from the previous month's 952 units, due mainly to the mid-year holiday effect, analysts say.

Compared with a year ago, new home sales last month rose 25.5 per cent from 654 units booked in June 2018.

Some 670 private homes were launched in June, down nearly 52 per cent from 1,394 in May, and down 7.7 per cent from 726 units a year ago.

This is according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (July 15).

Huttons Asia head of research Lee Sze Teck said June tends to be a quiet month as it coincides with the school holidays. There were only four new projects - Sky Everton, Lattice One, Seraya Residences and Sloanne Residences compared to nine in May 2019.

But he noted that "Despite the lower number of units launched for sale, developers sold much more than the monthly average seen in 2019. In fact, the average monthly sales have been trending higher since February.

Top sellers in June were Sky Everton, which sold 134 units at a median price of $2,523 psf. Treasure at Tampines moved 70 units at $1,320 psf; Parc Botannia booked 60 units at $1,296 psf and Parc Esta 58 units at $1,690 psf.