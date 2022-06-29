New EC site in Bukit Batok West expected to draw keen interest

An executive condominium (EC) site in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 has been launched for sale by public tender.

The 99-year leasehold site, which comes under the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales programme for the first half of the year, can potentially yield about 495 residential units, said the Housing Board yesterday.

This marks the third site launched for EC development within the span of a year, with the other two being Tengah Garden Walk and Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

Spanning a land area of 16,623.7 sq m, the latest site can yield a maximum gross floor area of 49,872 sq m with a maximum building height of 60m.

Proposed amenities and facilities to be implemented by the successful tenderer include a 1.5m-wide footpath and a 2m-wide cycling path, as well as bus bays and shelters.

Analysts say that the site could draw keen interest from developers, partly because there are few EC options in the area.

The only existing EC project in Bukit Batok is The Dew, which was completed in 2003.

"The plot is nestled within a new built-up area where many new flats and amenities are slated to be completed," said OrangeTee & Tie chief executive Steven Tan.

"Moreover, more flats are slated to reach MOP (minimum occupation period) in the vicinity and there will be more upgraders looking for ECs in the area."

Mr Tan expects demand for the site to be healthy and draw about seven to nine bidders. "As the price quantum is not big, this parcel should fit the risk appetite of many developers," he said.

Huttons senior director of research Lee Sze Teck noted the Bukit Batok site's close proximity to another EC site that was awarded in March to Qingjian and Santarli at $662 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr).